ECB, Lagarde’s interest rate tightening will only bring the economy even more to its knees: here’s why

As long as Atty. Christine Lagarde will be leading the European Central Bank we will have to keep an eye on his releases such as the interview given to some Spanish newspapers telling them: “”The main concern is inflation. We don’t want to bring the economy to its kneesis not our goal. We we want to tame inflation and as a central bank interest rates are our main weapon to do that. At the moment, the economy is proving to be resilient, employment is holding up and unemployment is lower than ever.”

ECB, Lagarde: “We don’t want to bring the economy to its knees, we want to tame inflation” (msn.com) We cannot always comment on Lagarde’s words because it seems to be convinced that the whole economy is not affected by the anti-inflationary monetary policy which is being applied, but deserves to be implemented in any case and in any case in spite of everything and everyone, savers and borrowers included.

