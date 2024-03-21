The ECB: “Euro area GDP will restart in 2024, net of new shocks”

The ECB expects euro area growth to start at one cyclical recovery in 2024. “In the absence of further shocks,” it will initially be driven by rising income “in the face of declining inflation.” In the medium term, “the recovery will also be supported by investments”, thanks to the easing of the tightening of rates, we read in the March bulletin. Supervision “will continue to keep an eye on lenders' exposure to vulnerable sectors, such as commercial property,” says President Christine Lagarde.

Switzerland's surprise rate cut: the Central Bank lowered it from the previous 1.75% to 1.5%. Gold hits new records: over 2,200 dollars after the Fed