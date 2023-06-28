“Very likely” a new rate hike by the ECB in July, “if the scenario remains this”. To announce it is the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagardeduring an event at the Sintra annual conference.

Read also

“At the ECB – he explained – we have come a long way, we raised rates by 400 basis points in a short time in about a year but we still have a long way to go. We rely on the data and we will decide meeting by meeting but we know that there is still a long way to go and if the scenario remains this in July a rate hike is very likely“. Regarding the September meeting of the Eurotower, Lagarde does not say too much: “We are addicted to data. We will have received much more data between now and September and there will be new forecasts. We will have a lot of data in hand to be able to decide”.

“We are not considering a pause on rate hikes at this time. If I look back, inflation was 10.3% at the highest level while now it is around 6%, but we still don’t know if this drop is effective”, explains Lagarde, underlining that “we want to stay in restrictive territory long enough to reach the 2% inflation target”.