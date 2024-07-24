ECB, Lagarde between certainties and fears: rates unchanged but inflation gallops

As widely expected, the ECB left interest rates unchanged at today’s meeting. Governing Council (GC). The question-and-answer session that followed the decision was largely a “one-sided, two-sided” affair: on the one hand, the Governing Council’s confidence that inflation will converge towards its aim over the medium term still seems strong; on the other hand, inflation apparently remains too high, which calls for caution.

In its post-meeting statement, the ECB judged inflation to be “broadly in line” with the trends outlined in its June projections, justifying the status quo. On the growth front, however, it noted that recent purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) point to a slowdown in the pace of expansion in the second quarter and that risks to economic growth are tilted to the downside (while in June they had been considered “balanced” in the short term).

The statement’s comments on short-term inflation were balanced. On the one hand, May’s sticky core inflation was seen as being due to “one-off factors”, while most measures remained “stable or declining in June”. The inflationary impact of high wage growth was cushioned by profits. On the other hand, according to the statement, “domestic price pressures remain elevated, services inflation is elevated and headline inflation is likely to remain above target in the coming year”.

While short-term developments call for caution, ECB President Christine Lagarde sounded more confident about the medium-term inflation outlook. She said that the recovery in wages will mostly take place this year due to delayed and widespread wage bargaining processes in Europe, but that wage growth is likely to moderate in 2025 and 2026. She also noted that falling unit profits have helped absorb some of the increase in unit labor costs and dampen domestic price dynamics. Looking ahead, the recovery should be strengthened by rising productivity.

Asked about a possible rate cut in September, Lagarde refused to commit in advance, saying that “what we will do in September is not yet established” and stressing that the ECB remains data-dependent. It is worth noting that markets are pricing in a rate cut in September at 80%. In this context, it was interesting to hear Lagarde point out that the Governing Board unanimously agreed with the Chief Economist’s proposal to leave rates unchanged today and that the assessment is based on market expectations for future interest rates, which foresee three rate cuts by mid-2025.

Overall, the ECB is sticking to its data-driven approach, meeting by meeting. Key data to watch over the summer are the PMI and inflation reports for July and August, as well as the negotiated wage data on August 22.

We continue to believe that, barring any major surprises in the incoming data and any changes to the staff projections, the ECB will cut rates again in September and December, bringing the deposit rate to 3.25%.

*Senior Economist at Pictet Wealth Management