From: Jana Stabener

The key interest rate is rising for the tenth time – to 4.5 percent. How does this affect your retirement savings plans?

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday, September 14, 2023 that it would raise the key interest rate by a further 0.25 points to 4.5 percent. The tenth interest rate increase in a row since July 2022. The key interest rate (the interest rate at which banks can obtain fresh money from the ECB) was last this high in August 2001. But what impact does it have on yours? pension? BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA has the answer for you.

The European Central Bank (ECB, left) has increased its key interest rate again. What does this mean for you as a saver – and therefore for your pension? © Shotshop/IMAGO, Westend61/IMAGO

ECB raises key interest rate to 4.5 percent to get inflation under control

With the tenth increase in the key interest rate to 4.5 percent, experts suspect that the ECB may have reached its interest rate peak. The bank assumes that interest rates have now reached a level that will help Inflation in Europe, which is sometimes really scary, to be managed in the long term. In August 2023, the inflation rate in Europe was 5.3 percent; the ECB is aiming for two percent in the long term.

But how can this be achieved? The increased key interest rate will make it more expensive for banks in the euro area to borrow money from the central bank. For this reason, they also have to charge higher interest rates on loans. This can slow down demand and thus prevent products from becoming even more expensive than they already are. Because more expensive loans are also a burden on the economy, calls for an interest rate break have recently become louder.

This is how the increased key interest rate affects your pension

But back to your retirement provision: The fact that the key interest rate rises again can have a concrete impact on your pension. More precisely, in the way how you save privately for old age (we can do this even with little money). Because while loans tend to become more expensive, savers can once again hope for better offers from banks and savings banks if the key interest rate increases.

The interest rates on fixed-term deposits and overnight money, for example, could continue to rise. At some banks they are currently around two to 4.5 percent. Government bonds could also become even more attractive due to another increase in key interest rates, as individual countries are under pressure to pay investors higher interest rates. In Germany, the yield on government bonds is currently (as of September 2023) around 3.6 percent for a one-year investment period.

While government bonds and interest-bearing accounts generate higher returns, the opposite is true for stocks and funds: they come under pressure when key interest rates rise because there are more attractive alternatives. Share prices could – at least in theory – fall. That would be it then a good time to invest in stocks for retirement. But be careful: the stock market is influenced by other factors. Here you can current stock market prices observe.

