07/18/2023 – 8:39 am

Head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Klaas Knot said that interest rate hikes by the ECB beyond July are “a possibility”. In an interview with Bloomberg TVKnot, who is also president of the Dutch Central Bank, pondered that there is still a lot of relevant data to be released between now and September.

According to Knot, raising interest rates again at the ECB’s July meeting is “a necessity”. For after July, however, he said further rate hikes would be “at most a possibility, but by no means a certainty”.

After this month’s meeting, the next ECB meeting is scheduled for September.

Still in the interview, Knot commented that underlying inflation in the euro zone appears to have peaked, but stressed that “decisive evidence” needs to emerge in the coming months that prices are indeed slowing down.

Knot also classified as “optimistic” speculation that the bloc’s inflation could fall to the ECB’s official target of 2% as early as 2024. He recalled that the ECB’s projection is that inflation will only decrease to 2% at the end of 2025.























