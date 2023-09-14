ECB interest rate decision | The plight of mortgage debtors is slowly starting to ease

“Euribor may still rise in the coming days, but in the longer term they will rather fall,” says Jan von Gerich, chief analyst at financial company Nordea.

Finns the plight of households with housing debt will probably begin to ease. The European Central Bank hinted on Thursday that it will stop raising the key interest rates.

“I would think that the peak of Euribor rates has already been reached, although it is difficult to predict them in the very short term. In the coming days, the Euribor may still rise, but in the longer term they will rather fall, because with these prospects the European Central Bank will no longer raise its key interest rates”, says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

30 percent of Finnish households have a mortgage. The most common reference interest rate for mortgages is the 12-month Euribor.

The one-year euribor has risen exceptionally fast since the beginning of 2022. At the beginning of last year, the 12-month euribor was still quite negative, but on Thursday it was quoted at 4.159 percent.

Thursday the central bank raised key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. However, the monetary policy-making council estimates that the policy interest rates have now reached a level where they significantly contribute to the return of inflation to the target within a moderate period of time.

“I would think that the peak of the 12-month Euribor would be over if this was the ECB’s last withdrawal. The ECB has not yet given any hint about lowering interest rates, but when one is received at some point, the Euribor will naturally decrease due to longer interest rates,” says Danske Bank’s chief analyst Minna Kuusisto.

Financial group OP’s market economist Jari Hännikäinen estimates that the 12-month euribor could fall from four percent to 3.6 percent within a year.

“I would think that market interest rates will fall gently if inflation slows down in accordance with the ECB’s forecast and at some point after next summer there might be interest rate cuts.”