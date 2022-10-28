The decline in GDP is attributed to pressures on energy prices and inflation affecting the purchasing power of households

According to European Central Bank (ECB)who read the revised downward estimates issued by the survey of professional forecasters, the Eurozone economy is expected to experience negative growth between the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 with a cumulative decline of 0.7% and then recover modestly over the next year, closing with a modest + 0.1%. Longer-term growth expectations have been revised down marginally to 1.4%.

The note says: “The estimated decline for late 2022 and early 2023 is attributed to continuing high pressures on energy prices, inflation affecting household purchasing power, a weaker global economy and tighter monetary policy.”

The survey shows a rising expectations on the unemployment rate increased between 0.1 and 0.4 percentage points. The profile of the future unemployment rate in the Eurozone sees an increase to 7.1% expected in 2023 and a gradual decline thereafter to 6.6% by 2027.

These, however, are the forecasts of the ECB regarding inflation in the period 2022-24: price growth is estimated at 8.3% this year, 5.8% next and 2.4% in 2024 with an increase of 1.0, 1.2 and 0.3 percentage points respectively compared to the previous survey. The upward revisions mainly reflect a combination of higher energy and food prices, but also their transfer to other prices and expected higher growth in wages. Longer-term inflation expectations (for 2027) remained unchanged on average at 2.2%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

