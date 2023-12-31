Giorgetti speaks

Stability Pact, interest rates, MPS, ex Ilva, Ita, Superbonus. There are several themes touched on by the Minister of Economy Gianarlo Giorgetti in an interview given to Sun 24 Hours two days from definitive green light from Parliament to the Budget Law.



“Many Italian requests have been accepted on the Stability Pact”

The new Stability Pact includes many Italian requests, “positions that do not arise only from national interests”. Giorgetti underlines that “we have asked for a different treatment for expenses in defense and investments for the digital and green transitions for reasons that arise from the sense of history. In the coming years – he underlines – these will be the fundamental strands of development, and the Europe will face them with its hands tied behind its back while the United States and China will get there with much more momentum. Unfortunately, however, Europe has not managed to give itself a political posture and take flight this time either.” In the end, explains the Minister, “we obtained that defense spending is considered a relevant factor in the definition of the adjustment, that there are softer calculation criteria for other investment spending especially in the period 2025-2027 and that the adjustment period is automatically extended from four to seven years in exchange for commitments on the Pnrr”. In any case, the Minister reports, these new rules “are less burdensome than those we would have had if we had vetoed Captain Fracassa, as someone advised us to do. I know well – he adds – that Captain Fracassa is an integral part of the cultural tradition and Italian politics, but we preferred to do differently”. In short, the Pact “is certainly not the best possible. But it is a compromise that we have all accepted”.

The ECB changes course

“With lower-than-expected growth, a debt that doesn't fall can represent a problem. But I expect monetary policy to change direction soon after inflation has plummeted as a result of the collapse in energy prices rather than the choices of Frankfurt”. “If you ask me what I expect from 2024, I expect first of all the rapid start of a process of decreasing rates, which would offer us considerable margins”, underlines the minister.

Superbonus, “an era ends with New Year's Eve”

“With the celebrations of New Year's Eve, the era of the Superbonus comes to an end, but with its legacy it will accompany us for a long time to come.” “With 110% what I defined as a psychedelic hallucination ends – explains the minister – based on the belief that with the escape clause from the Stability Pact and zero interest rates one could borrow indefinitely without paying the bill. But you can't win the Olympics by doping, because they'll find out about you and above all because if you take drugs you'll pay the price in terms of your health.” Giorgetti adds: “I know perfectly well that we have not satisfied all the companies' requests but we have ensured that the unfinished works continue, and I am convinced that they can now reach the finish line”.

Mps “Cinderella much more coveted”

The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti believes that 2024 could be a good year for the privatization of MPS: “The exit of the Treasury has already begun successfully and we have demonstrated that we carry out the necessary operations not because it tells us to someone, but when it is the best moment in terms of the general interest. We will continue to do the same thing, without reducing ourselves to selling to the first bidder”. As for the rumors according to which the bidder is struggling to come forward, “for various reasons – underlines the Minister – the Cinderella MPS is now much more sought after, and I am convinced that in 2024 a solution capable of redefining the banking system in a polycentric perspective.

Ita, “the EU's attitude is incomprehensible”

On the Ita-Lufthansa dossier “we will undoubtedly succeed”, says the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti who defines “incomprehensible” the attitude of Brussels which has inflicted a new 'halt' on the negotiations. “We have done an infinite amount of work with Lufthansa to produce the mountains of data necessary to certify that the merger does not alter market conditions. Now we will enter phase 2 and there will be a need for another mass of papers, and it all depends on the the orientation of the EU Commission which still focuses on the European market while the horizon for air transport is now obviously global. It is not anti-Europeanism, let's be clear, but I have yet to find anyone who tells me that this approach makes sense. It is of an incomprehensible approach especially in light of the fact that the Government has made difficult and politically delicate choices precisely to follow European instructions and now we are being slowed down”. “All this – he adds – is inexplicable, but in due time we will get through it in any case”.

Ex Ilva, “we will do our part, but the minority shareholder will also have to do it”

Here our objective is continuity in steel production in Taranto, and we reiterated this in the last meeting with the unions. The State is willing to do its part, but also the private partner, who entered after a complex international tender, must be ready to play its role by participating in the capital increase.” And what if it isn't? “There is he must say in the clarification meeting that we will have shortly. In that case – announces Giorgetti – we will make the consequent choices, always maintaining the strategic perspective according to which steel must remain in Taranto”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

