14/12/2023 – 13:50

The technical team of the European Central Bank (ECB) expects the budgetary guidance to be more restrictive in the euro zone throughout its projections, in particular in 2024. In a statement, the ECB points out that the level of fiscal support in the region remains at large partly accommodative, reflecting past measures – especially those taken in the context of the pandemic and energy support measures from 2022 onwards. However, the partial withdrawal of this support will result in a tightening of the fiscal stance over the projection horizon – especially in 2024, when a large part of the compensatory support for energy and inflation expires.

In 2025 and 2026, the guidance is slightly more restrictive due to a further reduction in remaining support measures and increases in indirect taxes, he projects. Compared to the September 2023 projections, some additional tightening at the eurozone level is expected in 2023 and 2025, but slightly less tightening is now expected in 2024.

An upward revision to the budgetary costs of existing energy measures explains about half of the revision to the 2024 budgetary stance. In particular, lower energy taxes paid by electricity companies in France and new measures adopted in Spain offset a an earlier, previously expected end to electricity and gas price caps in Germany (this early termination results from the recent ruling of the German Federal Constitutional Court on the use of emergency credits).

In addition to changes in energy product price measures, the revisions to total discretionary measures result from slightly higher transfers and public consumption, indicates the ECB. These two factors partially reflect the growth in wages and pensions.