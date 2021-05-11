E.For example, director Isabel Schnabel assumes that the inflation rate in Germany could soon exceed 3 percent. Due to the corona pandemic, there were very pronounced fluctuations in the rate of price increases in the past year, Schnabel said in an interview with RTL / ntv. In 2020 inflation collapsed into negative territory and then rose sharply in 2021. This development continues. “In Germany we anticipate that inflation may well exceed 3 percent.”

The inflation rate in Germany has risen steadily since the beginning of the year. According to preliminary calculations by the Federal Statistical Office, it was 2.0 percent in April. An inflation rate of 3 percent would not have any consequences for the ECB’s monetary policy, said Schnabel. “Our monetary policy strategy is medium-term, and that means that we look through all of these short-term fluctuations.”

The European Central Bank (ECB) is aiming for an inflation target for the entire euro area of ​​”below, but close to 2 percent” in the medium term. It considers the current rise in the inflation rate to be only temporary and wants to “look through” this development, as it were. ECB President Christine Lagarde called the factors for this development “temporary” and “idiosyncratic” after the most recent interest rate meeting of the Governing Council, meaning that they were crisis-related special effects. The inflation rate will be lower again as early as next year. The low wage pressure, the output gap and the euro exchange rate should dampen inflation again.