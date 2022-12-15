“I didn’t understand the Christmas present that President Lagarde wanted to give to ItalySo Defense Minister Guido Crosetto commented on the ECB’s decision to raise rates on Twitter.

Then posting a graph showing the collapse in the price of a soon-to-expiry BTP, the minister adds: “For those who have not understood the effect of decisions taken and communicated lightly and detachedly”. And, again, referring to the collapse of the stock exchanges, in another tweet he adds: “After Milan and Frankfurt it’s up to the Nasdaq”.