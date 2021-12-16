FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The central bankers of Austria, Belgium and Germany disagreed on Thursday with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) decision to continue its bond purchases over the next few years, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters

The ECB reduced the pace of bond purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) on Thursday, but also said it would reinvest funds from the scheme through 2024 and maintain its Asset Purchase Program ( APP) –in force since before the pandemic– open.

Conservative monetary policy makers, who have opposed ECB decisions in the past, have argued that the reinvestment horizon is too long, committing the ECB to the distant future, even if inflation could stay above target.

Conservatives –Robert Holzmann, Austria, Pierre Wunsch, Belgium, and Jens Weidmann, Germany– also disagreed with the forecast of higher prices, emphasizing that inflation could come above the rate of 1.8% currently forecast for 2023 and 2024 .

The ECB declined to comment. The central banks of Austria, Belgium and Germany could not be contacted immediately for comment.

Wunsch did not have the right to vote at Thursday’s meeting.

(By Francesco Canepa)

