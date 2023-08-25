Inflation, from Germany push to keep interest rates high

The number one of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, brakes on the end of the ECB’s monetary tightening, postponing rate decisions to September. “It’s too early for me to think about a break, I think we have to wait for the next issues,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg in Jackson Hole.

“At the July board we agreed to wait for the numbers that we will see in the September meeting and I will follow this path”. Nagel underlined that even if inflation “is going down, the ‘core’ one is still “persistent”: “we must not forget that inflation is still around 5% and is still too high. Our target is 2%. So there is still some way to go.”

