07/13/2023

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise its basic interest rates by 25 basis points and confirm the end of reinvestments under the bond purchase program known as APP, starting in July, by a “very broad consensus” at the monetary policy meeting of June 15, according to the minutes of the meeting published on Thursday, 13.

At the time, the view was maintained that upside risks to the outlook for inflation in the euro zone still prevailed.

In this context, for inflation projections to be fulfilled, ECB officials concluded that “at least” two successive interest rate increases would be necessary, in June and July, details the minutes.

Also at last month’s meeting, the view was maintained that the ECB might consider continuing to raise interest rates “beyond July, if necessary”, according to the minutes.

Also at the June meeting, leaders assessed that the level and persistence of underlying inflation is a “source of concern”. On the other hand, the minutes point out that a series of underlying inflation indicators showed “signs of deceleration”.























