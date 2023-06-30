Rate hike, “We ask the ECB for caution, we risk that the German recession will expand”

Adolfo UrsoMinister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, spoke to the microphones of Radio 24 about the continued interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. “We ask the ECB for prudence and caution in proceeding on a path that so far it had no effect on inflationif not to block European growth e push Germany into recession”.

In this way – adds Urso – “repeated interventions weigh only on the interest rates that banks make on mortgages and on households”, which concludes: “Our problem is the German recession right now and the risk that this recession could infect other countries. On the other hand the our industrial system is inextricably linked to the German one e everything that happens in Germany also has repercussions in Italy“.

Urso: “The government is cohesive, the Italian stock exchange is the fastest growing in the EU”

“There Italian stock exchange set a record: it’s the bag which grew the most in Europe in this semester. The markets tell us that the Italian government is the one that is best operating because looks more cohesivemore stable, more linear in course”. This is what the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy said in the interview with Radio 24.

