The French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal he resigned after the results of policies in France and remains in office only for current affairs. The search for a new figure that can meet the objectives of President Emmanuel Macron (scaled down in the new Parliament). It certainly won’t be easy, but it seems he intends to ask it of Christine Lagardecurrent President of the European Central Bank, whose term expires on 31 October 2027.

President Lagarde has already served as Minister of Foreign Trade, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as Minister of Finance from 2005 to 2008 ergo has political-administrative experienceNow we could ask President Macron a favor: that is, to appoint her Prime Minister of France and for this reason we appeal to all the people who, due to their position, can put pressure on Monseieur le President so that he can eventually realize this possible choice. We mere mortals can only say a prayer, if we are believers, or exercise our “karma” so that this solution comes to fruition, perhaps as soon as possible.

Motivation? From the first to the third century AD in ancient Rome there was a strong inflation and to compensate for this cause they minted Aureus (weight 8.2 grams of gold) and Denarius (3.9 grams of silver) “watering down” them with metals less noble than gold and silver, causing inflation, with these maneuvers, to reach even 150,000%. The same “mistake” that, in my opinion and perhaps not only, the ECB is making after the rapid increase of 800% of interest rates, “watering down” the purchasing and financing capacity with the euro. Today inflation is clearly improving (documented) and the ECB is waiting for a signal, “perhaps divine”, for a possible significant rate reduction. Dear readers, We eagerly await the call to Prime Minister Lagarde in the hope (which is the last to die) that rites and prayers may have a positive outcome in fulfilling our wish. Thank you.