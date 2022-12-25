State of Mexico.- The government of Ecatepec de Morelos has paid more than 44 million pesos during the last four years of the present administration, headed by Fernando Vilchis Contreas, to the Federal electricity commission (CFE).

This for pending electrical energy consumption after several administrations in which, according to the local authority, the service was no longer covered by the electricity supplier company.

Between 2015 and 2018, the period corresponding to the previous administration, no payment was made to the CFE, for which reason Ecatepec accumulates a historical debt close to 860 million pesos.

In 2019 the local government made a payment of 13.5 million pesos, in 2022 the payment was 8 million pesos, in 2021 10.5 million pesos were paid and this 2022 an additional 12 million pesos were paid.

With this, during the two periods in which Mayor Fernando Vilchis Contreras has governed, more than 44 million pesos have been covered to the parastatal company for the electricity supply for public lighting, installations and water wells.

However, to date the CFE has refused to provide the electricity supply service to three potable water wells drilled by the current government, until the historical debt left by previous administrations for an amount of 860 million pesos is covered. pesos.

Vilchis Contreras pointed out that his administration has made a great effort to maintain healthy finances and to avoid at all costs generating a greater indebtedness for the municipality. He added that payments have also been made for block water, Issemym’s medical service and income tax.

This, unlike past administrations when the municipality’s debt was allowed to grow irresponsibly, causing serious damage to the local public treasury.