The night of last Saturday, June 22, a tragedy in the Luis Donaldo Colosio neighborhoodin the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico (Edomex), when a family party ended in misfortune.

What was done was recorded when a 32-year-old man, identified as Daniel “N”, opened fire on a group of people who were having a party on a public streetspecifically, on the street that took him to his home.

According to local reports, the dispute began when Daniel “N” tried to enter his home, but could not, as access was blocked by the neighborhood party, unleashing his immediate fury.

The situation quickly escalated from a verbal argument to a fatal shooting, resulting in the death of two people. Additionally, two more people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they remain in serious condition.

The relatives indicated that among the The deceased were Gabriela, 27 years old, and Juan Carlos, 24 years old.; while the two injured were Raonel, 58 years old, and Mauricio, 21 years old.

Neighbors stop the attacker

Thanks to the intervention of the neighbors, Daniel “N” was detained at the scene before he could flee. Municipal police arrived at the scene to secure the crime scene and begin the corresponding investigation.

The alleged aggressor, Daniel “N”, was taken to the offices of the Public Ministry of Homicide of San Cristóbal Centro in Ecatepec de Morelos, where an investigation folder was opened for the charges against him.