It took place in New York, on the occasion of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, the sixth summit of Ecam – European Council for Africa and the Middle East – the global dialogue platform created to foster communication, economic connections, peace and stability. Heads of State and Government, representatives of the UN and the European Union together to discuss healthcare as a fundamental right, the green transition, education, research and agro-industry.

At the event, organized and coordinated by the president and founder of Ecam, Kamel Ghribiamong others, the President of Botswana spoke, Mokgweetsi Masisi; the prime minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja; the Director General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus; the Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout Nahyan Al Nahyan; the Commissioner for International Affairs of NYC, Edward Mermelstein; the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Special Adviser for Africa, Cristina Duarte; the executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa Claver Gate; i ministers of Senegal, Ivory Coast and Mauritania; senior representatives of the United Nations, the European Union and other international organizations.

In his introductory speech, Kamel Ghribi said: “Today is one of those days when my faith in global dialogue and multilateralism is strengthened. After years since the foundation of Ecam and so much commitment, today a new confirmation: it was worth it! This is the right direction to follow, so that the world can become safer and more equal”. The works, in which the President of the San Donato Group, Angelino Alfanowere concluded by the Secretary General of Ecam, Ambassador Ettore Sequi.