Eca, Al Khelaifi stings the Super League: “How many exits from the Whatsapp group that evening. I was thinking of a hacker attack”
Another episode of the story between UEFA and Super League. In the latest ECA General Assembly, underway in Berlin, the president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al Khelaifi (number one of the association) launched a dig at the 12 clubs that two years ago tried to leave the board to give life to the Super League. Recalling in particular an anecdote: “I will never forget all the outings of the ECA council Whatsapp group on Sunday 18th April 2021. I actually thought my phone had been hacked and it would not be the first time”. An interesting anecdote, with respect to which Al Khelaifi then explains how the tones have relaxed: “However, I remember at the same time how the institution has remained steadfast. In fact, the clubs have returned and contribute more than ever to the ECA”.
Ideas also for the next ECA projects: “We will look up, not down: the sky will be the limit. We will have an enlarged Board and a new Executive Committee that will be more representative, powerful and efficient than ever before. The number of members will be larger, our philosophy will see the Eca represent all clubs, not just the European ones. I think of an inclusive body”.
#Eca #Khelaifi #stings #Super #League #exits #Whatsapp #group #evening
Leave a Reply