Another episode of the story between UEFA and Super League. In the latest ECA General Assembly, underway in Berlin, the president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al Khelaifi (number one of the association) launched a dig at the 12 clubs that two years ago tried to leave the board to give life to the Super League. Recalling in particular an anecdote: “I will never forget all the outings of the ECA council Whatsapp group on Sunday 18th April 2021. I actually thought my phone had been hacked and it would not be the first time”. An interesting anecdote, with respect to which Al Khelaifi then explains how the tones have relaxed: “However, I remember at the same time how the institution has remained steadfast. In fact, the clubs have returned and contribute more than ever to the ECA”.