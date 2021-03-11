The European Commission (EC) has extended until the end of June a special mechanism that protects the export of vaccines against COVID-19 from the territory of the European Union (EU) countries without obtaining their permission. This was reported on Thursday, March 11 on the site EK.

“Today, the commission extended until the end of June the mechanism for transparency and authorization of the export of vaccines against coronavirus,” the statement said.

It is noted that the decision follows persistent delays in the supply of some vaccines to the EU.

As previously reported Gazeta.ru, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern about the EU ban on the export of vaccines outside the Union. It is known that this ban came into effect on January 29.

On March 9, it became known that the American company Johnson & Johnson informed the European Union about problems with the supply of the required volume of vaccine against coronavirus in the second quarter of this year.

In Estonia, which is part of the EU, they stopped using a batch of the drug against the coronavirus AstraZeneca, until the investigation of the death of the vaccinated with the indicated drug is completed in Austria. This was announced on March 10 by the deputy director of the country’s health department, Marie-Anne Härma. Application has also been suspended in Denmark.

On March 7, the Austrian authorities also announced a decision to suspend vaccination against COVID-19 with one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure when investigating the death of a patient after vaccination.