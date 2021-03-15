Manufacturers of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the European Commission are not in talks on the use of the drug in Europe, said during a press conference on Monday, March 15, the official representative of the European Commission (EC) Stefan De Keersmaker.

“At the moment, I can only repeat what was already said last week. Our vaccination strategy is joint … The European Commission, together with the member states, can agree at any time to expand the vaccine portfolio. At the moment, as already mentioned, there are no negotiations between the EU negotiators and the developer of the Russian vaccine, ” “RIA News” his words.

At the same time, on the same day, the source Reuters in the European Union said that the governments of the EU countries are considering the possibility of starting negotiations with the developers of “Sputnik V”.

According to him, requests from the four countries of the union are needed to start negotiations.

Earlier on Monday, Marco Cavaleri, head of the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) department of health threats and vaccination strategies, said that EMA could approve Sputnik V no earlier than May.

On the same day, the Prime Minister of the federal state of Bavaria in Germany, Markus Söder, indicated that the EMA should accelerate work on the evaluation of Sputnik V and Chinese vaccines.

On February 17, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the Russian vaccine against coronavirus is not produced in Europe, therefore, inspections of enterprises for its production are necessary for its approval in the EU.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center.