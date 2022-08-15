EC Athletics | Nina Chydenius threw up during the marathon and at the finish line and announced that she had consumed the only beer of the year: “Today I have earned”

Three of the five marathon runners persevered to the finish line as very experienced. The best-placed Nina Chydenius was ready to stop already at 30 kilometers, but she fought to the finish line.

Munich

Wrong Dolorosa – The Way of Suffering.

That’s what it really was for the Finnish runners at the EC athletics marathons in Munich.

Unsure of its condition Alisa Vainio stopped at about 28 km. He had an attack of nausea.

Nina Chydenius strove for 37th place in his EC competition debut, and returned to the prestigious competition after 23 years Annemari Kiekara was the 49th.

Finland’s fourth female runner Suvi Miettinen got a nasty leg cramp seven kilometers before the finish line and persevered to get there, gritting his teeth.

Finland’s only male marathon runner Arttu Vattulainen interrupted.

It’s no wonder that the atmosphere in the Finnish camp was the exact opposite of the EC marathon run 20 years ago on the same streets of Munich, when Janne Holmén ran away from others to gold.

“ “Alisa was sitting there on the side of the road.”

in World Cup competitions In Eugene, Vainio was 16th in a successful run with a time of 2:30:29. However, preparing for the EC marathon was challenging.

“After the World Cup, there was a small problem. The travel to Finland and the time difference were the worst, not the marathon of the World Championships, although that was also taxing,” said Vainio.

Vainio and the coach Jarmo Viskari wondered for a long time whether the runner would go to the EC marathon at all.

“Alisa’s recovery time from the World Championships was very short. The shortest gap he’s ever had between long distances,” said Viskari.

Vainio started cheerfully and hung in the top group for a long time. After ten kilometers he was only three seconds behind the leader with his split time of 35 minutes and 26 seconds.

After that, the pace started to drop: at 15 kilometers the difference was 13 seconds, after 20 kilometers it was 22 seconds and before the interruption it was almost a minute.

“Alisa was sitting there on the side of the road. I didn’t stop to think about it, but it was really great that he came here and tried to finish in both”, Chydenius said at the finish.

Alisa Vainio had to stop the EC marathon at 28 kilometers.

Chydenius threw up during the journey and at the finish line, but got enough energy from energy gels and drinks to finish.

“I was completely ready at 30 kilometers, but I thought I didn’t come here to stop. I had to concentrate so I wouldn’t stop,” said Chydenius, who ran his second marathon of the season.

In February, he ran a time of 2:32:48 in Seville. In Munich it was 2:43:00.

“ “I’m not a huge beer drinker, but today I could drink it.”

“It was really heavy weather. The plan was to start pretty hard, but then the weather got pretty hot and I had to slow down. At the same time, I decided that I would only start running for rankings. I am very satisfied with the 37th place. I was 50th in the ranking,” Chydenius said.

During the marathon, the temperature quickly rose to freezing temperatures, 26–27 degrees Celsius. Before the marathon, some of the runners left a petition to the organizers that the run should be postponed.

The 35-kilometer walks on Tuesday start already in the morning at 8:30 local time.

Chydenius hoped that people would understand the value of the investment that meant so much to him.

“I worked really hard to get to the finish line. We are all here to run as hard as we can, but we are not machines. These were the championships and here we are only running for places.”

After the race, Chydenius was going to enjoy his only beer of the year. Now was the time.

“I’m not a huge beer drinker, but today I could drink it. Today I have earned one beer, a radler. It also has enough sugar,” Chydenius said of the traditional German beer lemonade mix.

Annemari Kiekara (left) and Suvi Miettinen (right), who has torn her hamstring, are persevering to the finish line.

Annemari Kiekara ran his fourth marathon of the season in 2:48:30 and was 49th.

It is his second-worst finish in all races in his 36-year running career. In 2015, he was 56th in eight kilometers at the European Championships.

“Absolutely awful. Liquids were not absorbed. Everything was churning in my stomach, although I didn’t even feel particularly hot. The run was half jogging. I decided that I will finish,” Kiekara said.

In her last prestigious race 23 years ago, Kiekara qualified for the World Championships in Seville with 5,000 meters.

“That feeling spread forward here as well.”

“ “I had promised myself that I would fight to the finish line. I wanted to fight and keep the pace.”

Suvi Miettinen the last kilometers of the marathon were a pain. He felt a strong sting in his hind legs at 35 kilometers.

“The leg was partially numbed before the run. I thought I couldn’t tear my foot in a marathon, but I did. I dragged one leg to the finish line. There is such an enmity. I don’t know how I will pay for it if I still have to have surgery,” Miettinen said.

He admitted that it would have been more reasonable to stop than to forcefully continue to the finish line.

“It would have been a reasonable reason, I know that. I thought about it, but I had promised myself that I would fight to the finish line. I wanted to fight and keep the pace.”

Polish winner Aleksandra Lisowska ran his record 2:28:36. Lisowska did not run in the World Cup marathon, as did no one else in the top ten in Munich.

The best “European runner” of the World Championships is an Israeli – Israel is participating in the European Championships –Lonah Chemtai Saltpeter (third) ran in the European Championships. Neither is the second best European Briton at the World Championships Jess Piasecki (12th).

Germany won the men’s EC gold Richard Ringer on 2.10.21 before two Israelis of African descent.

