EBU and Keychange, historic agreement on gender equality

EBU – European Broadcasting Union – which also includes the Rai – Italian Radio Television – together with the major European and world public and private broadcasters – with which Eurovision Festival also broadcasts, among other events – has officially joined KEYCHANGE the largest program in the world on gender equality in the music industry, of which Music Innovation Hub he is a promoting partner and on the board of directors of the board for Italy.

To date, 500 organizations have signed the Keychange pact on a global level, pledging to guarantee the representation of at least 50% of women and gender minorities in your work environment. Among the other Italian realities joined to the movement, there are FIMI (Federation of the Italian Music Industry), Electropark, Victoria Music, Espresso Studio, Future 1993, Oyez!, Stateless, Noox Management, Locus Festival, Indiegeno, Butik, SheTechItaly is We Reading.

“History tells us everything we are experiencing today. From a social and political point of view, our history is very recent, so it is mandatory to make a contribution. The important thing is to do it all together, men and women. The most important thing? Increase participation; the artists will then do the rest. A person needs participation, numbers, percentages to start a revolution. Emotions and irrationality play an incredible role in our work. On stage there is no need to explain the concepts, because they become tangible, ”he says Daisy Vicar, amItalian bassador of the worldwide Keychange movement.

“We are proud to represent this movement in Italy which finds new supporters every day. The debate on gender equality is daily and indeed the time has come to talk about intersectionality, the true frontier of a full enhancement of diversity and the fight against discrimination of any kind “- he declares Dino Lupelli, General Manager of Music Innovation Hub.

Keychange has also allied itself with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Action Campaign and on July 17, in collaboration with Music Innovation Hub, the event will take place Play: fair, Keychange ambassador Samsaya will also take part, to establish new standards for a sustainable future in the music industry.

The coordinator of the Keychange agreement, Francine Gorman states: “By keeping the conversation focused on the musical sectors, we challenge the music industry to take responsibility for the existing inequality and make changes to achieve a more representative industry in the future. Keychange creates innovative structures in which women and gender minorities are represented at every level and in every area of ​​the music industry, to ensure that every decision is made with gender in mind. The implications are huge and varied. Through cumulative and sustained positive actions, Keychange and the signatories of the agreement influence positive change which leads to cultural and ultimately system renewals. Right now, the music industry is on an upward trajectory of positive change, but there is still a lot of work to be done to achieve cultural change. “

Keychange supports every signer on their way to change, encouraging him to evaluate his current job, while also opening the door to new opportunities and new talent that come from a fair industry. The signatories also become part of the extensive Keychange network – a support network with a global mindset, with the collective ambition of a future most representative for music.