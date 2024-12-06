A new car brand begins its journey in Spain, Ebro, heir to a long tradition of 70 years producing vehicles in Barcelona. Now, the new Ebro is a joint venture with the Chinese company Chery and at the moment they are only assembled but will soon begin to be manufactured in Spain.

It has only been fifteen days since the Barcelona Free Trade Zone plant began the assembly of a new model, a modern SUV with 5 or 7-seater variants, in the factory where until the end of 2021 Nissan models were produced, basically the Navara. In this way it starts again a car factory in Spain, stopped since 2021, and a brand like Ebro that has been without activity for many years is relaunched.

The dashboard of the S800 provides a large central screen, while in the S700 there are two smaller and joined ones.

That factory in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone, in which vehicles had been produced since 1954, first under the Ford brand, then Ebro or Jeep and later as Nissan, had closed at the end of 2021 after the brand’s decision Japanese. Its workers were left without work.

Then hard work began on the part of the different organizations and civil society for the reindustrialization of this production plant. There have been several projects that have been announced until finally this one from Ebro has been the light at the end of the tunnel. The factory has already secured its medium term future and, furthermore, with a project that seems to have good prospects.

For now only assembly

This is the S800, 25 cm longer than the S700, it is more versatile and provides seven seats.

At the moment, these are discreet beginnings because only units that arrive disassembled from China are assembled, but with an interesting future. Now they are only finishing assembling, but starting in the summer the welding will begin, which will begin a new stage for the Free Zone plant.

What is currently manufactured in Barcelona are two products, the S700 and S800, two vehicles that we have been able to see in a static presentation of the vehicle. The historic Barcelona building The Llotja del Mar It has been the place chosen to celebrate the resurgence of Ebro, the legendary Spanish automotive brand, with this event.

Both models are currently in a gasoline version but will soon also arrive in a plug-in hybrid variantA few months later the range will continue to be completed with hybrid variants and with 100% electric options and new models will also arrive that will complete the offer of the new Spanish brand.

Five or seven seats

At the presentation we were able to see and touch the two cars (the S800 will arrive at dealerships at the end of this month) that are based on the same platform. The S700 is a 4.5 meter SUV and five seats, while the S800 is larger, 4.75 m. and with this it offers the seven seats. But both represent the same vehicle concept: that of an SUV with a very premium touch due to a series of finishing and equipment details that mark the differences compared to an equivalent from a generalist brand.

The interior of both models is very different. The S700’s gear lever is made of glass, which gives it a touch of quality.

They are models that provide good versatility of use, especially the S800. In this case we have a 7-seater in which the rear seats can be folded to obtain more cargo space. The most important thing is that the center row of seats allows movement longitudinal up to 40 cm.

But above all we find very premium details. For example, the front seats have electric adjustment and are heated and ventilatedwhich increases comfort for its occupants. The same goes for its ambient lighting system, with up to 64 programmable colors.

Big screens

Another key aspect is found in its user information screens. The S800 includes a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, associated with a very large and quite square central screen, 15.6 inches. If we talk about the S700, the issue of its instrumentation is very different, but equally modern and very technical in appearance.

These are the seats in the third row of the S800 that fold to expand the trunk.

In this case we find a 12.3 inch screen instrument panel and a second screen of the same size for managing the rest of the systems. Both screens are joined by a glass structure. This improves its use and makes the system more intuitive.

Regarding its mechanical aspect, in both cases it offers a gasoline variant, with 147 hp engine, associated with a dual-clutch transmission with seven gears. It is a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine and a plug-in hybrid option whose combined power reaches the 347 horses. This version will arrive before spring.

From 29,900 euros with campaigns

The S700 with 147 HP It’s already in the dealerships, while the first units of the S800 will be in dealerships before the end of the year. If we talk about price, and taking into account its complete equipment, it is very reasonable. If we apply all the campaigns, including the financing one, the starting price for the Ebro S700 will be of 29,990 euros. And for its launch, a very special offer has been created: purchase the vehicle for a monthly fee of 199 euros for the S700 Luxury.

Starting a new brand is not just about making cars, you also have to sell them, repair them and maintain them. If the mechanical proposal of the Spanish brand is ambitious, its commercial and assistance network is even more so. The dealerships, of which twelve are already operating and whose network will expand up to 30 at the end of the year, They are modern and functional spaces in which the customer experience takes precedence. Furthermore, the cars arrive with a 7 year or 150,000 km warranty.

Without a doubt, this rebirth of the traditional Spanish brand represents the launch of a very important brand. It is because the project has involved seeking capitalization among Spanish private partners, investors, who have contributed more than 60% of the capital. The rest has been a direct investment from the Chinese brand.

These are the prices recommended by the manufacturer and without aid:

Ebro S700 Comfort, 29,990 euros

Ebro S700 Luxury, 32,990 euros

Ebro S800 Premium, 36,990 euros

Ebro S800 Luxury, 38,990 euros.