The old Nissan Barcelona plant, reactivated by the historic Ebro company, will begin mass production of cars on November 20, with a three-year break after the departure of the Japanese multinational from the factory in the Zone Frank. The activity has begun with a daily production of 43 boxes with two treball turns. Starting in 2025, the company plans, depending on demand, to manufacture more than a dozen daily units.

Any 2024 will end with some 800 products, so we will celebrate the promises in April

At this pace, any 2024 will end with some 800 cotxes produïts, we will celebrate the promises in April, when it is going to sign the agreement for the reindustrialization of the facilities. In a first phase, the S700 and S800 models will be marketed to the concessionaires of the Spanish State and Andorra. Malgrat the workers and the start of the activity, the representatives of the workers regret that faces remaining a group of more than 300 people that is linked to a training contractwait for the recol·locació.

Currently, The Ebro plant has occupied around 730 peopleof which 200 will be linked to the production of the fields, in addition to the line workers, also including the quality and logistics personnel, between 200 and 300 will remain in training, an additional 100 operators will work to adapt the lines from the old Nissan to Ebro because it is a faction Welding tools and vehicles are painted and at a voltage of 100 are in offices or engineering areas.

Ebro union sources have indicated Public that “so that the productions are inaugurated and we work to create stocks for the concessionaires and are not at the maximum of activity, It is time to rethink how to articulate mechanisms for the return of the entire workforce“In fact, the representative of the employees indicates that there is a group of 350 people undergoing training courses, pending to return to the seu lloc de feina quan the activity. In addition, it is possible to count 300 more workers who do not go to be able to opt for training contracts either by one’s own voluntat or by lack of places.

Waiting for the CKD format

The company predicts that by the end of 2025, when it launches the S700, S800 and S400 models, the three of the SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) range, utility vehicles, it will sell more than 30,000 units. Accordingly, the staff believes that the final step in the activity pipeline will be produced starting in October 2025, when manufacturing of the Omoda electric model will begin. This is far from the CKD format, more traditional, in which the Free Zone is hard to finish the tasks of welding, painting, interior components of the vehicle and mechanics. At that time, the S700, S800 and S400 models were produced with the DKD system, in which the mechanical part of the vehicle would only be assembled in Barcelona.

Soon, Ebro will announce the price of the vehicles and the distribution department. The S700, a five-seat compact SUV, will be available from 29,990 euros, while the S800, designed for named families with the ability to set seats, is offered from 36,990 euros. In relation to distribution, the firm has 12 sales points in key provinces such as Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia and Seville. Although it will end in 2024, the firm expects the company to secure more than 30 operating concessionaires, with the goal of exceeding 50 sales points in the first quarter of 2025, comprehensively covering the state territory.

Together with the Chinese company Chery, the forecast is to reach 150,000 units per year at the factory in 2029

The objective of the representatives of the workers is to ensure that the production, at the same time, becomes complete in Barcelona, ​​that is to say, that in Catalonia the model of the vehicles is also modeled. The purpose will depend on the sales volumes and the will of the Chinese company Chery, the other equal partner. In the signature of the agreement, the April passat, EV Motors and Chery are going to pose with a goal of 150,000 cars in 2029 in Barcelona, ​​facing that The factory could exceed this figure and reach a maximum of 200,000.

The arrival of the Chinese will involve an oxygen cylinder for the former Nissan workers, who have been manufacturing a single vehicle at the Barcelona plant since the end of 2021, when they will draw up the last part of the six production lines. The passat setembre is going to produce a new country, since our tariffs for the importation of Chinese vehicles The difficulties in establishing the new contract between Ebro, Chery and Goodman cause the initial terms to be no complissin of new. The start of the production of the Omoda 5, the vehicle that Chery will manufacture in the Free Trade Zone of Barcelona, It will be delayed for some time, until October 2025..

This restart is what allows the workers of Ebro to have hope, who see it as “a positive situation to enter a new market with an acceptable volume of vehicles and with a high attractiveness.” Depending on the acceptance of the new models and the sales that are derived, the reincorporation of the staff that was part of Nissan and that is not employed in Ebro will be finalized.