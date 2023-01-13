Politicians only promise because, they say, hope lasts longer than gratitude. Florestan.

In other conditions, this would have been a referential week in the presidential succession.

On the one hand, the crisis of Claudia Sheinbaum after the tragedy of Line 3 of the Metro, the balance in favor of the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard after the summit of the leaders of North America, in which I must point out that it was a success for President López Obrador, no matter how many details are discussed, and the permanent political management of Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez, including visits this week.

In this scenario, the head of government had a point after the arrest of eleven of the alleged members of the attack on the beloved Ciro Gomez Leyva, on Thursday, December 15, plus the capture, last night in Michoacán, of the alleged gunman, which had been overshadowed by the subway accident which was followed by the presidential order to allocate six thousand elements of the National Guard to address the safety of the Collective Transport System, one of the most important, but also one of the most fragile in the world.

And yes, no matter how much they tell me otherwise, few summits had left a better balance for a president, especially based on previous expectations, all defeatist,

They can tell me what they want. What if the Felipe Ángeles and Biden airport, what if the photo of the centenary elevator of his palace, the best portrait of the meeting, what if, against the Secret Service, he took it out onto Corregidora street and put it on the balcony so that he could measure the dimensions to the Zocalo.

Whatever, it’s details.

But in form, this week’s summit was an unforeseen day of success for López Obrador, after which was the Ebrard operation, which I don’t know if he will recognize in these times in which the successes belong to the president and the failures of its operators, as it should be in a presidential regime,

remnants

1. FRONT.- As I had anticipated, the leaders of the PAN-PRI-PRD announced yesterday the formation of the opposition front for the 2024 presidential elections, but also for those of the government of Mexico City and those of the states of Mexico and Coahuila, in june. For those of this year, with a PRI candidate, and for those of 24 with a PAN candidate, in which only Santiago Creel has raised his hand;

2. NAMES.- This agreement leaves out of the competition Lily Téllez, for the presidential election and Xóchitl Gálvez for Mexico City. We must remember how it lost the then Miguel Hidalgo delegation due to its relations with big capital, developers and restaurateurs; Y

3. CHALLENGE.- After losing the poll to be a Morena candidate for the Coahuila government and, despite receiving the support of López Obrador, Undersecretary Ricardo Mejía will leave Morena. The president already said that if he leaves, he leaves his government.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.