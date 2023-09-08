Since the internal race began in Morena, no other candidate has rushed as much as Marcelo Ebrard. Aware that he was starting in second place, he opted to speed up the pace and shake the board with small pulses to the game during these months. The former foreign minister revolutionized his image as a temperate man, even opening the possibility of leaving Morena if they did “some dirty tricks” to him. Once defeated by Claudia Sheinbaum, he has decided to redouble his commitment to the órdago, denouncing irregularities in the process and charging against the leadership of the formation, which he practically accuses of pushing him out of the party. Some untimely statements that place him at a delicate crossroads: break with Andrés Manuel López Obrador after more than 20 years or negotiate peace with the president’s new heiress ahead of next year’s elections.

Ebrard’s position is difficult because at this point in the game, almost all the cards are already cast. Two very defined blocs and the loose verse of Movimiento Ciudadano increasingly weakened by internal divisions that are pressing to join the opposition bloc. Many in Mexico wonder why if Ebrard wanted to appear on the 2024 ballot at all costs, he has waited until a point that seems to be of no return. For the analyst and professor of Political Science at UNAM, Khemvirg Puente, “He genuinely believed that he could overcome the difference. He is a man with a lot of political experience and has lived through many processes in which he has not emerged as a winner. But now there is a difficult moment in which he has to take sides ”.

During the decisive day on Wednesday, the former foreign minister raised his tone like never before. Even before knowing the final results of the polls that gave Sheinbaum as the winner, he launched a new ultimatum in a meeting with her team: “I am not going to submit to that lady.” Shortly before, she had called the president of his party, Mario Delgado, a “coward.” After the key day, the waters were still troubled this Thursday and he returned to the charge: “What is clear to us is that in Morena we do not have space after yesterday.” During the morning, even a quick end to the dilemma was considered. Time was pressing because the deadline for registering with the electoral body as an independent candidate, one of the derivatives on the air, was ending. Finally, his team announced that any decision is postponed until Monday.

Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard at the start of the selection process for the Morena candidate, on June 11. Fernando Llano (AP)

Open arms from Morena

Despite these two days of fury, in the speeches around him there has also been room for nuances and appeasement. His team sent signals against a break on Wednesday. And Ebrard himself has appealed to analyze things with a “little more cold blood” over the next few days, in addition to insisting on his personal harmony with López Obrador, whom he continually considers “a friend.” An ambiguity that can be interpreted as a negotiation strategy with Morena to get the greatest possible profit despite the defeat. In fact, the stance these days within the party is one of open arms towards the unlikely wayward. From the president to Sheinbaum herself, public messages have had a single horizon: “Unity.”

Siren songs have also been heard from the opposition. The candidate of the opposition front, Xóchitl Gálvez, opened the door to her project. Ebrard has been quick to categorically reject this possibility: “It would be to deny all my political history and my political convictions.” In addition to his long career alongside López Obrador, the former foreign minister has been one of the government’s strong men, on many occasions a kind of de facto vice president, expanding his area of ​​influence beyond foreign relations. In such a polarized political climate, it would certainly be difficult to fit in if Ebrard defended the banner of anti-Obradorism.

Ebrard and López Obrador when both were members of the PRD, in 2011. Anonymous (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

With the window of the independent candidacy closed, the term of which expired this Thursday, the only possible bullet, in the event of a rupture, seems to be to get on the Citizen Movement ship. His president, the veteran Dante Delgado, has on several occasions shown his sympathy for the former foreign minister, whom he has known well since the remote times when both were members of the PRI. Rumors of a rapprochement between the two have skyrocketed these days, in which the orange party is going through a severe crisis precisely because of the decision of its leadership to continue on its own.

The opposition candidate herself has stepped forward anticipating a possible damage control strategy. Analysts are already speculating and predict that an Ebrard candidacy would steal more votes from the opposition than from Morena. “What the president would like most is for Marcelo to go to another party to take away our votes for the Front, but I think it is too late. Perhaps if he had participated in the internship of the Front, his participation would have been interesting, because he was indeed a man who had the sympathies of a certain sector.

At the moment, everything is up in the air. Ebrard has also rejected what he has called “consolation prizes” from Morena. The plan designed to heal the wounds after the internal contention goes through granting positions according to the results. The second would be the coordinator of the Senate bench. For now, far from the former chancellor’s intention. “Ebrard is taking his negotiating position to the limit,” adds the UNAM political scientist. “But I don’t rule out that he finally gets a good deal with positions for his people in Congress and in state and municipal positions. Nor does it seem unreasonable to me that, if it is not him, his right hand man Malú Micher is the coordinator in the Senate ”.

For the Colmex analyst, Jose Antonio Crespo, the move could go in the opposite direction. “The confrontation with Sheinbaum has been too strong. In addition, they accumulate a long history of disagreements. Ebrard is sure that he has read Machiavelli and knows that after tightening the rope so much, if he returns he will be punished ”.

