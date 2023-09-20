“The Road to Mexico” it’s the name of the Civil Association that launched Marcelo Ebrard, with which he intends bring together militants from Morena, PVEM and PT that they support it and, under that flag, tour the country.

Organization

“It is a civil association that we are forming today, It is not a party, because parties cannot be formed right now. Why are we forming an association? It’s the way we organize ourselves. We are a political movement, but we need to have our own form of organization,” said the former candidate for Morena’s presidential candidacy.

Yesterday, the former chancellor led a meeting in Xochimilco with federal and local deputies, as well as municipal presidents who support him, in which he appointed coordinators of the country’s five electoral constituencies, who will be in charge of specific tasks, such as regrouping his supporters.

At the meeting, Ebrard representatives in the states signed an agreement which indicates that they will continue to move forward as an El Camino de México association.

The tour that Marcelo Ebrard intends to take through the country will begin on September 20 and aims to inform citizens about this civil association.

It was last week when the former federal official announced a tour throughout Mexico, where, he said, he will meet with those who supported him in the Morena survey.

Ideology

“What is the ideology of our movement? We called it ‘The Road to Mexico’ because there it is, it is what we said, it is what we proposed, it is what we fought for, it is written, it is already stated,” he said in reference to the book of the same name that he published in March of this year. anus.

At the time, Ebrard advanced the formation of a National Political Movement to which he invited members of the parties of the Fourth Transformation, that is, from Morena, the Labor Party and the Green Party, but now it clarifies that it is not a political party, but rather a civil association.

“Starting September 18 we will organize and formalize our national political movement. We continue to be part, companions, and I hope the one with the voice, from Morena; There are still several colleagues from the Green, there are still several colleagues from the PT, but we have a cause to defend,” he declared.

The former chancellor added that the association will have to choose between two leadership models: one where he makes all the decisions or one where those who were trained in the Fourth Transformation movement have a say in the next steps.

“Let no one be discouraged, these things take time and we have to fight and we will continue fighting. They are not going to bend us, ever,” remarked the former Morena candidate for the presidential candidacy.

To understand…

Former Chancellor issues ultimatum to Morena

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, who was part of the cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He issued an ultimatum last week to the Morena Honor and Justice Committee, a body before which challenged the results of the survey for a series of irregularities. “If these different circumstances that occurred in the process remain the same, then I would no longer have interest in being in Morena,” he said on Monday, September 11. Given this, the Commission explained the process through which it will analyze Ebrard’s complaint. and determine whether a challenge to the process in which the former head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was the winner.

