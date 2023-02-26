The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardwill inaugurate tomorrow the departure of the first Convoy for the Internationalization of Mexican MunicipalitiesWith which They will seek to promote them internationally.

The flag is for the first runner in California, in the cities of Los Angeles, San José and San Francisco, with the aim of seeking, accompanying, coordinating and strengthening the international agenda of the municipalities.

The idea, according to the SRE, is to “generate spaces where the various relevant actors of the California economic ecosystem, companies and potential investors make known the areas of collaboration with Mexican local governments and the opportunities to do business.”

For their part, the local governments of Mexico will be able to communicate the advantages and potential they have, whether in sectors related to industry 4.0 (FinTech), automotive, biomedical, cinematography, links with diaspora, among others.

Said convoy is made up of more than 50 mayors from 22 states, as well as 20 state representatives from 12 entities and a business delegation from those areas.

“The agenda, which will take place from February 27 to March 3, was generated from the identification of needs and potential of each of the municipalities and states represented, and will have four axes: economic; communities; creative industries and diplomacy. “, reported the SRE.

It is expected that the meetings and meetings will be with Produce Pay, PayPal, Nasdaq, Netflix, Disney, Paramount, HBO, NBC, Universal, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, Meta, Plug & Play, Uber, Google, Bayer, USLA, among others. .

The Secretariat assured that this will be an opportunity for local governments to position themselves, diversify their industries, new technologies, more sustainable and intelligent cities, while generating and strengthening cooperation, attracting investment and positioning themselves internationally.

Finally, they pointed out that this campaign is to articulate actors and public policies to address national and global problems from a local perspective.