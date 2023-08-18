Morena is still preparing the latest details for the survey that will define her presidential candidate. The party of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has had an arduous negotiation to select the pollsters in charge of the measurements this Thursday. It has not yet been publicly revealed what they will be. The leader of the guinda formation, Mario Delgado, came out to give a message to put out the fires that have arisen this week after Marcelo Ebrard’s claims to the party leadership and his rival Claudia Sheinbaum. The former foreign minister accused the use of public resources for the campaign of the former head of government of Mexico City, a “monumental hauling”, the dissemination of false opinion studies, a dirty war against him and the interference of the Ministry of Well-being in the contest in favor of Sheinbaum. Tonight, his representative did not sign the agreements to choose the pollsters, in a new escalation of tensions.

“They should not even be included in the tombola, the process was carried out and unfortunately some of the polling houses from which we had expressed our concern left,” said Malú Mícher, Ebrard’s representative to the media. Mícher said that they were going to submit a formal petition to the National Council to review the selection. “Things are going to flow,” he added.

The announcement was planned after representatives of the applicants had a closed-door meeting to negotiate the rules of the game in the poll. The draw for the pollsters and the last negotiations were expected to last no more than an hour, but the trap lasted for more than four hours, fueling reports that the agreement was being much more difficult than expected. And that the tensions are still evident. The results are not yet final.

“Ballet by ballot was taken out and an order of priority from 1 to 10 was established. Subsequently, four different pollsters were selected, proposed by four different applicants,” said Delgado. “In other words, only one polling house was selected for each applicant, an applicant could not have his two proposed polling houses,” she added. The party president acknowledged that several pollsters did not meet the requirements. It will be until this Friday when it will be analyzed once again that the chosen houses comply with the agreed conditions.

The representatives of Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal also disagreed. Apparently, there is no agreement on two of the four chosen pollsters, according to what was reported after the meeting. Arturo Ávila, from López, said that the companies questioned have not been impartial and that they have not been accurate in their forecasts of other contests. Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán, from Monreal, pointed out that he signed the agreement, but with reservations, the same case as Ávila.

Ebrard understood that he had to throw in the rest in the final stretch and answer the last call to try to win the survey, the results of which are scheduled for September 6. The former secretary acknowledged that he is risking more than four decades of political career in the remaining 10 days of the tour stage and threw several darts against Sheinbaum. It will be on August 28 when the caps de Morena and its allies, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, put their campaigns on hold so that the survey and the four “mirror” studies that reflect the preferences of the population begin. “In recent days, we have seen an increase in hauling, brigades even by public servants, dirty campaigns and intimidation,” she said at a conference Wednesday in Mexico City.

That same night, the candidate released a WhatsApp audio, whose authenticity was confirmed by his collaborators, in which he asked his supporters to be alert to fraudulent practices to prevent him from winning the candidacy and alleged threats to the population that they will lose social support. if Sheinbaum doesn’t win. “Help me to defend the cleanliness of the process and to respect the free will of the people,” the applicant is heard saying. He also targeted the Delgado leadership, whom he accused of being ignorant and allowing “a simulation” in the internal process.

Sheinbaum said Ebrard’s allegations were false. “There has been no hauling, there have been no public resources, I absolutely deny it,” he told the media. The former official shared her response in a post titled “Unity” and added that she was not going to speak ill of other contenders. “We are all needed in this project, the most important thing is the transformation project”, she commented. López Obrador said that Ebrard is “in his right”, but defended that his government officials have not intervened. “There is no finger,” he said.

Ricardo Monreal, who has also complained of an “uneven floor”, was the only one who echoed Ebrard’s claims among the other four applicants and commented that the complaint about lack of equity in the process had to be addressed. “We are in time to correct, bearing in mind that the highest political value that the participants must preserve is the unity of the transforming movement,” said the senator. Deputy Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, an ally of the former secretary, said that they are already preparing the legal demands against the “carrying” and the “Prianist practices”, and assured that there are some 80 legislators who have closed ranks with him.

On the other hand, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, deputy for the PT, pointed out that Ebrard is “desperate.” He assured that the criticism was actually a farewell message to join the “Evicted Movement”, as he referred to to mock the Citizen Movement, a party in which the former secretary was already a member. Despite the speculation, he says that for now he does not plan to leave Morena. Jorge Álvarez Maynez, coordinator of the orange bench in the lower house, said that he filed a complaint based on Ebrard’s statements about the diversion of public resources before the National Electoral Institute.

Adán Augusto López considered that it was “disrespectful” that Ebrard ensured that the other applicants no longer had a chance of winning. This week, however, an old video of the former Secretary of the Interior resurfaced, in which he denounced that the delegate of the Secretary of Well-being in Tamaulipas distributed groceries in exchange for citizens not going to his assembly. The claim is from the beginning of July and is also addressed to the governor, Américo Villarreal, who has ruled in favor of Sheinbaum.

Before his most recent message, Delgado shared an open letter to the militancy in which he asked the applicants – he did not refer to Ebrard by name – to respect the process and appeal to the unity of the movement. “The Morena leadership has acted impartially and transparently,” he said. The letter was also signed by Governor Alfonso Durazo, president of the party’s National Council. “This has never been about a fight for positions or candidacies, it is much more than that,” the document reads. Hours before, the ex-chancellor had already tried to shield himself from the questions that his words were going to lead to. “I have never been a traitor,” he said.

At the center of the controversy, which has inevitably stained the process with which the ruling bloc has tried to legitimize the succession, are the polls. Sheinbaum appears as the leader in most of the studies carried out in person, based on interviews at home. Ebrard says that she has other data and has defended other polls based on automated calls, the “robot polls.” The former secretary blamed the “traps” on the fact that “he is up” in the intention to vote. Some analysts affirm the opposite: they say that she had that outburst because “she is down.”

It will be precisely from another survey, the one commissioned by Morena, as the candidate will be defined. And there will be four other “mirror” measurements, by four companies chosen by lottery, which corroborate the results or encourage clashes between the leaders. Much will depend on how the figures are presented and the differences that exist between each measurement. “There are only two options: it’s Claudia or me,” said the former secretary, in a last attempt to close the contest and tip the scales in his favor.

“At Morena we continue working to strengthen our internal process: that it be inclusive, that it be transparent and that it gives certainty to all the participants, because we have to take care of the unit,” Delgado settled. Ebrard, Sheinbaum, Morena and all those involved, including the president, have a lot at stake in the coming days, which will be key in the succession, even when the presidential elections are still nine months away.

