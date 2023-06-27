Former Foreign Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, I assure this Monday that many of the surveys that placed Claudia Sheinbaum in the first place of preferences among the “corcholatas” were resoundingly wrong.

In a press conference, in a hotel in Mexico City, the former foreign minister insisted that he is at the top of the polls but He also warned that promoting through surveys as a propaganda tool has already been seen and does not work.

Ebrard was consulted about the surveys disseminated by the team of the former head of Government of Mexico City, which place Claudia Sheinbaum as the favorite among the six applicants to coordinate the defense of the Fourth Transformation.

“The surveys that I know, that I saw at the start, we are at the top, the first three that were published were eight days ago, right? Yes, eight days ago. Also, some of the ones that I saw eight days ago were more accurate in the case of the State of Mexico,” he said.

“Many of the surveys that put Claudia ahead were misleadingly wrong in the State of Mexico. For example, the champion is enkoll“.

The former chancellor pointed out that the applicants and Morena agreed that the polls that have been visibly wrong should not be taken into account.

“We will have to see what polls (Sheinbaum) is talking about, but anyway, the ones I saw eight days ago show a very different reality. I’m seeing it on the street too,” said Marcelo Ebrard.

“This insistence on promoting polls as a propaganda tool is already widely seen, it doesn’t work.”

What I would say is, added former Foreign Minister Ebrard, we are going to stick to the survey we do at the end.

“Each one has already proposed companies, we would have to see which ones she proposed, we will find out in due course. We have already proposed, also make it known in due course, and rule out those that make big mistakes when there are electoral processes.”