Recognized as an expert in manufacturing unexpected conflicts, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon opened its maximum proposal to guarantee the continuity of the 4T: a Secretary in the next presidential cabinet and the son of the President of the Republic as holder.

A reading strategic of these movements beginning the process of designation of the Morena presidential candidate goes far beyond the space of inevitable ridicule in daily critical dynamics and reveals at least three very sensitive points for the current succession: the condition of project continuitythe cohesion of the four-theistic group and indications of the state of mind of the president of the Republic Faced with the inevitable withdrawal of can.

The experience, character and thoughtful style of ebrard entered into the logic of equilibrium in the succession balance: the side of the weight that indicates the dimension of the 4T would be rearranging the values ​​of loyalty, not only based on the feeling towards the lopezobradorismobut with greater intensity in the operational way of consolidating a guaranteed continuity of the project.

ebrard has enough experience in previous successions to measure the presidential moods: he was touched with Manuel Camacho Solis in the Programming and Budget Secretariat the knife war Carlos Salinas de Gortari with Manuel Bartlett Diaz and then the battle against Joseph-Marie Cordoba Montoya to burst the political pact of Luis Donaldo Colosio with Camacho.

ebrard He is a Machiavellian politician: a man of power and of the State, he moves with cunning into extreme positions and, as Machiavelli, play to win. The mocking reactions to his initiative to create the 4T Secretariat in the next cabinet and to announce in advance a guaranteed extension of the figure of Lopez Obrador through his son, but, analyzed in the style ebrard Of the strategic scenarios, the former chancellor played his last covered card to demonstrate the loyalty that some sectors of the lopezobradorism continue to haggle with him.

In politics, nothing is what you see. camacho in 1994 he wanted to play transparently with Gortari Salt Flatsbut was crushed by the relentless style of Cordoba Montoyathe most important piece of the case Colosium. TO ebrard He had to be in the war room that Camachista and have a very clear picture of certain underlying values ​​of politics beyond the PRI’s vulgar demagogy.

All the criticisms that have been leveled against ebrard in the hours after Q4 announcement in it next presidential cabinet They are right and they are part of this very common model of politics in which what is sown is reaped, but behind these sudden reactions there are circumstances and balances that can become more dominant than superficial positions.

In this context, a strategic analysis should focus on the case of the 4T Secretariat in the political scenario of the assessment of loyalties towards the President Lopez Obrador, and in politics it is often the case that social ridicule repositions devotions. Hence Ebrard’s information about a very bold step that had as its sole recipient the Republic President and that it evidenced his decision not to take care of himself to offer guarantees of political obedience.

The invitation data Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran to head the 4T Secretariat sent the message that the family will be protected and can also be read as a signal against the argument that Claudia Sheinbaum she was the only friend of the family.

The thing is that in the succession process of Morena It’s not a children’s party.