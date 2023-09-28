In Sinaloa, representatives of the Civil Association “The Road to Mexico“They supported the federal budget review raised by deputies related to Marcelo Ebrard, and denounced impositions by Morena.

“From Sinaloa we salute the decision of the deputies of the movement: El Camino de México for proposing a thorough review of a budget that meets the needs of the country and is the best of the six-year term,” they noted.

Carlos Candelaria, representative of the First District, was in Culiacán; Héctor Hernández Llamas, state representative of the Association; and Jesús Valdés Peña, CDMX representative of the same organization.

At a press conference, Carlos Candelaria López He stated that the budget review is necessary to ensure that the needs of the country are met and the majority benefits.

“Conviction and congruence are part of this movement, so it should not be surprising that a review is carried out and a proactive dialogue is exchanged to create the best budget in history!”, he stated.

He added that they also send a greeting of solidarity to the militancy that does not allow impositions from those who previously wronged the party. “We are free women and men and of course we do not accept these practices,” Candelaria emphasized.

For his part, Héctor Hernández Llamas described as stupid the statements of a party leader who revealed that a vote counted more according to social status and other circumstances.

“We have fought so that all the votes count equally, but until now, because of this statement so insulting to intelligence, we found out that it was not like that… Imagine how bad this survey was that these types of statements completely prove us right. “This was a ‘pig,'” he said.

Meanwhile, Jesús Valdés Peña reported that the challenge before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) was accepted, but it is also time not to stop.

“The Camino de México must continue with its plan of tours through the country, and for me it is a pleasure to come visit and see how more are added every day in Sinaloa,” he explained.