This Wednesday, June 14, Marcelo Ebrardwho resigned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to seek the candidacy of Morena for the presidency of the republic, shared a video in social networks showing off a “lucky” shirt.

It is a red and white striped shirt, which according to Ebrard he wore during the 2018 presidential campaign, that brought Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the presidency.

“What do you think? Today, as my registration was, I wear the shirt that I was wearing in 2018 when we won the election. When it was my turn to manage a part of the north of the country,” the former foreign minister commented in the video.

He said that with said shirt they won “for Andrés the campaign of 18 and now we are going to win this one. Good luck.”

It is worth remembering that Ebrard is one of the four “corcholatas” of Morena who seek to be named as candidates to seek the presidency in 2024.

The other morenistas are: Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal.