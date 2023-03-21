The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, who look for the candidacy of Morena to the Presidency of the Republic in 2024, he said that what he proposes for the “contest that is coming” is consistency.

In the presentation of his book “El camino de México”, Ebrard said that the participants in the contest will present themselves with what they are and have done.

“The book is dedicated and is made with deep love for Mexico and I respect all of you and Mexican society, that’s why I did it, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it, and it has a message as its objective: what we have for the war that is coming is who we are and what we have done, the rest doesn’t matter,” he said.

“Our facts, our life, our person, that is what we propose, the congruence is there.”

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs said that Mexico has never had an opportunity like the one it currently has to change the country forever.

He assured that the peso is a global reference currency, that Mexico’s numbers are the best in Latin America, that the country owes less and has income, while exports are growing.

He stressed that in Mexico the average age is 29 years. “We are neither too young nor an old Country.”

He added that andhe Country has a productive and hard-working people, and affirmed that it must be a majority middle-class nation.