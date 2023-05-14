The announcement of the opening of a new liaison office in Huajuapan de LeónOaxaca, reflects the commitment of the Government of Mexico to bring its services and protection to all citizens, especially those who migrate or travel, warned the foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard.

During the inauguration event, the Secretary of Foreign Relations highlighted the importance of listening to people and attending to their needs, which justifies the need to open this new office in the state with the largest number of municipalities.

Ebrard also highlighted the importance of protecting Mexican migrants in the United States.especially those originating from the Mixtec region, for which reason announced the opening of a new consulate in Oklahoma.

This measure, together with the inauguration of the new liaison officereflects the commitment of the Mexican government to provide protection and services to its citizens anywhere in the world, Ebrard said.

In addition to offering electronic passport issuance services, the new liaison office also provides child protection servicessaid the former head of Government of the Federal District.

Meanwhile, the municipal president of Huajuapan de León, Luis de León Sánchez, stressed that migrants from his municipality contribute 2 billion 706 million remittances annually, according to data from CONAPO and the Bank of Mexico, which demonstrates the importance of the new office. as a support measure for migrants.

Carlos Candelaria, CEO of Passport Officespointed out that this first Municipal Liaison Office will be number 131 throughout the country

“With the reopening of the Municipal Liaison Office Huajuapan de León, Oaxaca, it is expected that the production of the Passport Office in OME Huajuapan exceed the average of 2 thousand passports per month, to go to 24 thousand passports per year”.

He stressed that the benefited municipalities are Santiago Miltepec, Asunción Cuyotepeji, Santa María Camotlán, Santiago Huajolotitlán, Santiago Cacaloxtepec, San Marcos Arteaga, San Jerónimo Silacayoapilla,

San Miguel Amatitlán, Santiago Ayuquililla and Zapotitlán Palmas.

The production of the Passport Office in Oaxaca is 4,500 passports per month, with an average of 54,000 passports per year.

Thus, the total production (OP Oaxaca + OME Huajuapan) is 6,500 passports per month, that is, 78,000 passports per year.

The new liaison office has a biometric team, appointments scheduled daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and a waiting room for 20 people.

It also has a reception bar with six windows, one of which is assigned for people with disabilities.

The biometric module has two windows. The liaison office in Huajuapan de León has the same quality as those throughout the country and is committed to offering the best services to people.