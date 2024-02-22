The match Brunette has announced its list of multi-member candidates for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputieswhich includes a wide range of profiles, including former presidential candidates.

Among the multi-member candidates for the Senate are prominent figures close to the President, and include names such as Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López Hernández and Gerardo Fernández Noroña.

In the case of the Chamber of Deputies, it stands out Ricardo Monrealin addition to Napoleón Gómez Urrutia.

Morena reported that within the framework of defining the proportional representation lists, the party has carried out a transparent and public process, in which the participation of militancy from across the country has been guaranteed.

He pointed out that in this event, which was attended by the Honesty and Justice Commission, the Technical Secretary of the National Council, a representative of the Political Training Institute and Notary Public 222 of Mexico City, insaculations to ensure equity in the formation of the lists.

Morena pointed out that the National Elections Commission has worked on the process of evaluating the profiles, carefully evaluating the capabilities and trajectories of the candidates to assign them to the unreserved spaces on the lists.

This process has been developed with the commitment to comply with gender parity, affirmative actions and the political-electoral strategy of the party, which seeks to faithfully represent the diversity and plurality of the Mexican people, he added.

The party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted that the integration of the lists has focused on ensuring ideological congruence and commitment to the principles of the movement, with a view to consolidating the second floor of the transformation in the country.

This is the list of Morena candidates

Morena stressed that an exhaustive analysis of the profiles has been carried out, guaranteeing that those who occupy these spaces are aligned with the vision and values ​​of MORENA.

Morena called on the preselected profiles to complete the internal registration process as candidates. To do so, they must appear at Av. Revolución 333, Tacubaya, Miguel Hidalgo, 11870 Mexico City, CDMX, with the required documentation. The deadline for registration is February 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.