Marcelo Ebrard, In the race for Morena’s presidential candidacy, he took an important step yesterday, different from the other candidates: he announced a security plan while the palace scientists sit down to prepare the 2024-2030 government plan and without the participation of any of the pre-candidates, as if it were something of the current government and not of the future.

The former foreign minister recalled that he was chief of police in the capital’s government of today’s president and that he is the only one who has that experience, and that security is the main demand, concern and demand that he has collected in the three weeks that he has traveled and meetings.

And when I agreed on the point and I mentioned that tomorrow the 160,000 intentional homicides will be exceeded, yesterday they reached 159,851, he said that while that is serious, the lack of sanctions is even more so. He scored an impunity of almost ninety percent. That in a study it was revealed that only 12 percent received a sentence.

When I asked him if he would keep the morning security, he answered yes, yeAs for the motto of hugs and not bullets, I misquoted the phrase and I was already changing the bullets for the madrazos to which he delimited: Hugs yes, and madrazos too. It is not about annihilating them but about subduing them and enforcing the law. If not, why the National Guard?

And just as he raised his security program, he called on the other candidates to do the same and then sit down to discuss them to find out the differences. I reminded him that there are no debates and he proposed a conversation.

I told him that if he did not win the survey, I saw him as a candidate for another party and he said no; that he is going to win it.

-But if you don’t win, there is an open space that is Movimiento Ciudadano –I told him.

-I will win! – She reiterated. I don’t think they admit Claudia there,” he ironized.

remnants

1. HELL.- Chilpancingo had been burning since the weekend with the murder of five people and the burning of several taxis. But yesterday it reached a point of unstoppable violence, when carriers closed the Autopista del Sol, detained police officers, seized two Rino transports, one from the National Guard and another of the state, marched with them along the highway and used them as a battering ram to enter the government palace. There was no way to contain them. There are certain electoral agreements;

2. OPPOSITION.- Enrique Alfaro reiterated to me yesterday that he is not participating in the presidential race and criticized Dante Delgado for not joining a citizen opposition front, beyond the leaders of opposition parties, whom he also pointed out, and the civil society.

3. ACCOUNTS.- Says the INE that he is going to review the accounts of the pre-candidates of Morena with the data that the electoral personnel collects and that if they do not match, he will fine them. But they will carry on.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

We recommend you read: