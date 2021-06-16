Ruben Mosso

Mexico City / 16.06.2021 02:34:32





At the meeting held by the Secretaries of Foreign Relations (SRE) and of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon and Rosa Icela Rodríguez, respectively, with the secretary of US National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the shared vision of attention to the causes that both administrations have to address the migratory phenomenon and its challenges was discussed.

The Secretary Rosa Icela Rodriguez highlighted the joint work in the exchange of information to improve security in the region.

For his part, the Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard He highlighted the willingness of the Mexican government to cooperate to address the migratory phenomenon together with the countries of the area.

.

.