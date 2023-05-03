This Tuesday, May 2, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, spoke about the resignation of Martha Delgado to the Undersecretariat for Multilateral Affairs.

Delgado’s resignation is because the former official will seek to join Ebrard’s pre-campaign team, which will seek the presidency for Morena in 2024.

“I want to go to the open promotion and 100 percent of your aspirations and no longer be in the Secretariat given the proximity of the political events that the president of the republic announced very recently,” were the words of Delgado, according to the foreign minister. .

He said that after this, he thanked him for the work he has done, “it seemed to me a very valid and very respectable decision.”

He even advanced that “some of her colleagues will follow her in the coming days“.

In addition, he insisted on his request to Morena so that those interested in the process separate from their positions before participating.

“In my way of thinking, it would be up to Morena to set the date, but if she doesn’t, then each one of us will make their decisions, we are not going to be at the expense of seeing when they decide to do things, no,” he stressed. ebrard.

Finally, he said that he proposed three things: the separation of the position, a survey with a single question and a debate.