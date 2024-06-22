After the project to create the “super customs” in San Jerónimo announced by Marcelo Ebrard in September 2022 was stopped, local transporters said they hope that the arrival of the former chancellor to the Ministry of Economy of the next Claudia Sheinbaum cabinet will push this expansion plan on the border with New Mexico.

“When I saw the appointment, we commented that perhaps the ‘super customs’ project in San Jerónimo-Santa Teresa will gain more strength (…) I think it is positive, because in some way it is in a Secretariat very related to the fact. that we are more competitive as a city, as a state and as a country; This is a position where he can follow up on this project (…) that he was entrusted with in the previous administration,” said Manuel Sotelo, local businessman and vice president in the northern region of the National Chamber of Cargo Transportation (Canacar).

“Ebrard’s appointment is viewed favorably here, since he is knowledgeable about what foreign trade is and at least we, who are dedicated to that, think that he could influence so that more attention is paid to the border, to the needs that exist,” added José Cuautle, president of the Transportation Coalition of this city and who said he included the aforementioned expansion among the required improvements.

On September 7, 2022, touring this border and at a press conference outside the San Jerónimo customs checkpoint, the then Chancellor and appointed on Thursday as future Secretary of the Economy said that he had the presidential instruction to expand the capacity of that crossing with New Mexico from 1,500 to 4,000 daily crossings. The completion date of the work, Ebrard added then, was December 2023.

“On the part of the Mexican government, the project was already very advanced, which is the budget for the improvements and adjustments that need to be made for the Mexican side. The intention is that we can use 100 percent of the capacity of that crossing,” said Roberto Mora, director of the Municipal Research and Planning Institute (IMIP) of the local government, yesterday.

“Where they are behind is on the American side, because they are just beginning to do feasibility studies and environmental studies. Even in the meeting we had in Washington last year, in June, the possibility of physically beginning the works was already raised and the American side responded, in this binational meeting, that they were not yet ready, that they were beginning to carry out studies, environmental feasibility, mobility, to be able to start making an executive project,” added Mora, who specified that State Department personnel participated on behalf of the North American Executive.

The local official also said that the municipal administration collaborates with the promotion of the project led by the federal government.

This media outlet dialed the phone number of the New Mexico Department of Economic Development yesterday afternoon – whose head, Alicia Keyes, accompanied Ebrard at the September 2022 conference – but there was no response.

Sotelo highlighted that Chihuahua is the country’s main manufacturing exporting state and that Juárez contributes more than half of said production, an activity that, however, he said, has faced periods of contingency due to the increase in the migration of people and revisions in the Juárez crossings by the Texas government.

Therefore, he explained, expanding the border infrastructure with the state of New Mexico, where there is only one freight lane, would be a “valve” and would increase the competitiveness of the region.

“In the last four years we have had four political-immigration contingencies, where our region loses because the protest that takes place from the state of Texas is generally only in this region,” said the businessman.

“Why is Saint Jerome important? Because on the American side it is New Mexico, another state and, in case of contingency, if we have better customs, logically we will not lose so much money and so many crossings (…) New Mexico has been the respite valve that we have had, but With the infrastructure they have, there is no capacity to transfer more load,” he added.

[email protected]