This Monday, May 8, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, published a photograph with the runner María Lorena Ramírez.

Through his official Twitter account, Ebrard expressed his admiration to Lorena, highlighting the five times she has competed in the 100-kilometer ultramarathon, winning two gold medals and another two silver.

Born on January 1, 1995, the athlete belongs to the Rarámuri ethnic group, becoming famous for her victories and for running wearing sandals and without sports equipment, something that has not prevented her from winning the ultramarathon five times.

In 2016 he placed second in the Caballo Blanco Ultramarathon held in Chihuahua, while in 2017 he won first place in the UltraTrail Cerro Rojo in Tlatlauquitepec, that same year he also held first position in the Los Cañones Ultramarathon, held in Guachochi, Chihuahua and the following year it was in second place.