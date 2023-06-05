This Sunday, June 4, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, congratulated Delfina Gómez after the elections in the State of Mexico.

“Congratulations Delfina! A great triumph for the cause in which we are active, very great and good news for Mexico, the 4th Transformation reaches the State under your leadership! Big hug !!!”, Ebrard wrote on his official Twitter account .

The chancellor’s message was published by sharing a publication by Delfina in which he claimed that he had won the gubernatorial elections.

“This victory at the polls is not that of a single person, it is the victory of the People. Thanks to your vote, today we all win, all and all! The time has come to build a land of justice, inclusion and peace, where the The voice and well-being of the people will be the guides of our government. We did it, a better #EdoMex awaits us!”, published the member of Morena.

Despite the fact that there are still no official results, the National Electoral Institute (INE) released the results of the quick vote count, giving a 54.2 percent advantage to the morenista and 45.2 percent to the PRI, PAN, and PRD, Alejandra del Moral.