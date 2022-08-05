Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard shakes hands with Peru’s President Pedro Castillo during a meeting in Lima, Peru. SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (REUTERS)

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has opened his South American tour with a lightning visit to Peru. Ebrard landed in Lima this Wednesday around 11:00 p.m. and minutes later he met with the president, Pedro Castillo, as EL PAÍS has learned. Castillo is experiencing one of the most complicated moments since he began his mandate, a little over a year ago. The president faces several investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office and difficulties in keeping his ministers in office.

Around midnight, Ebrard met with representatives of Mexican companies in the country, such as América Móvil, Femsa, Bimbo or Cémex. “Castillo’s message is one of great certainty, in favor of investment, for the good of the people, with good conditions,” a source from the Foreign Ministry explained to this newspaper. With his visit, Ebrard gives a boost to Castillo, whose popularity levels have plummeted in recent months.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the foreign minister wrote: “Trade between Mexico and Peru grew 27% last year and investments by Mexican companies, just over 11%. President Castillo led the ministerial work meeting with the companies of our country. I appreciate your interest and support.” Ebrard and his team flew to Bolivia at dawn and rested for a few hours in La Paz, before resuming their schedule this Thursday.

Already in the Bolivian city, the Mexican foreign secretary has met with his counterpart in the country, Rogelio Mayta, and then with the president, Luis Arce. This last meeting has been private. The relationship between Arce and Ebrard dates back at this stage to November 2019, when the current president and the then president, Evo Morales, arrived in Mexico after leaving power, forced by pressure from the Army, the OAS and part of the international community.

This Thursday afternoon, Ebrard received a decoration precisely for his role in the asylum that Mexico granted to Morales and Arce. He later participated in the relaunch of the Mexico-Bolivia chamber of commerce, which existed years ago, but had ceased to function. This same Thursday, the chancellor has met with Morales himself in La Paz.

For Mexico, the commercial relationship with Bolivia is extremely important, due to its experience in lithium extraction. Ebrard has said: “We have exchanged information so that state lithium companies can work together because Bolivia has important experiences.” The Foreign Minister added: “For the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, lithium is a key mineral for the country’s energy future, which is why Bolivia becomes a natural ally for the development and consolidation of the industry for the benefit of both peoples. The source mentioned above has added that Ebrard is working to formalize an alliance with the rest of the Latin American countries with lithium reserves, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, as well as Mexico.

Ebrard’s South American tour continues with a visit to Colombia, taking advantage of the fact that Gustavo Petro, winner of the elections, will take office this weekend. Ebrard returns to Mexico on August 8.

