1.- With a cunning rarely seen in post-revolutionary Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon stood out in the team led by Manuel Camacho Solís as the responsible for the manufacture of conflicts and mischiefbut always under strategic control.

2.- The dominant factor that defines Ebrard’s political style is mischief, but it does not always square with the Machiavellian intelligence that the exercise of power requires.

3.- ebrard intends not only to obtain the presidential candidacy of Morenabut above all the objective of taking away from the president Lopez Obrador the succession process. However, the man from Tabasco has a lot of experience in the administration of succession conflicts since 1994.

4.- It was very obvious Ebrard’s maneuver to anticipate the presidential instruction that the candidates resign next week, wanting to leave the impression that it was a personal cunning move. In any case, Ebrard, as has always happened in the past, allows himself to be dominated by his impulsive character and tends to burn political effects that require the sensitivity of cold weather in decisions.

5.- Ebrard, obviously, is playing the game of Claudio X. González’s anti-lopez Obrador opposition, which had been crushed in the Mexico state and the former chancellor left indications – that is to say: clues, not certainties – that he would be acting as a Trojan Horse for the opposition because in his conference on Tuesday he presented the separatist Ebrardista bloc within Morena.

6.- The intention of ebrard is to build a new alliance with Morena or without Morena, reproducing the model of the National Democratic Front of cardenas in 1988. Of all the opposition parties, Ebrard would be betting on a political pact with the Movimiento Ciudadano of the accommodative Dante Delgado Rannauro, but without being able to be the Cárdenas of 1988.

7.- In the political allegory that everyone has accepted that the succession is between the president and his sister and his brothers, it is worth remembering what they say that General Obregón told Jose Vasconcelos: “in this country, if Cain does not kill Abel, Abel kills Cain.”

8.- In concrete and summarized terms, Ebrard operated a typical PRI political early morning, one of those who skillfully handled the symbol of the old PRI: Gonzalo N. Santos.

9.- Although it could have been that Ebrard’s resignation had been discussed in private with the President of the Republic, in the current presidential protocols no Secretary of State can resign from the President of the Republic and even less in public and even worse to notify him that the decision was prompted to confront the presidential leadership of the succession.

10.- Although he will not leave Morena -and this should be understood more as a threat than as a political decision-, Ebrard broke the political protocols of the party and his succession spaces in Morena were also reduced. Hence the message of the press conference on Tuesday: fracture Morena, create an internal political current –not a party– to make it the pivot of a new alliance for the 2024 electoral front with Claudio X. González and Dante.

11.- In the climate of the mexican politician that continues to be driven by perceptions, we must note the fact that Tuesday’s conference dampened President López Obrador’s taste of the Mexican victory. Or maybe that was Ebrard’s not at all subliminal message.

12.- If the guiding principle of President López Obrador regarding his succession is the continuity of the 4T project, Ebrard, like Camacho in 1993-1994, brings his own political project that will terminate the Lopez Obrador cycle and begin a period of at least three Ebrardista six-year terms, as Carlos Salinas de Gortari in 1994.