Former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard has stated that he will fight to defend the legality of the entire internal process of defining Morena’s presidential candidacy. The former official made this statement in a closed-door meeting with the collaborators who acted as representatives in the sections where the party applied the survey with which it will decide the candidacy, according to two people who participated in the meeting. The affirmation that he will ensure the integrity of the entire process covers not only the incidents detected in the survey, in the last week, but also the previous irregularities that violated the even floor of the internal contention for months. Ebrard told his collaborators: “We are not going to remain silent,” according to one of the sources, who has assured that they were the exact words of the former official.

The former foreign minister added, in a half-hour speech, that he will respect the will of the people included in the survey, even if it did not favor his cause. However, he warned that, wherever there are illegalities, he will raise his voice and promote the corresponding complaints. Ebrard did not speak of breaking with the party in case of losing the contest, but he did speak of doing the morally correct thing in defense of the cleanliness of the inmate, according to the sources. The politician also said that it was an obligation with his principles, since he has always fought for democracy.

The event with his team took place in a hotel a few hours before the government party began the review of the packages containing the surveys, at the World Trade Center. Upon arriving at the meeting, Ebrard told the media that he was very happy, although on guard. “We always have to be concerned that this process goes well and that Morena shows that she has ethical superiority over others,” he told reporters.

This Wednesday it will finally be announced who, among all the applicants, will lead the movement of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the 2024 elections and will face the opposition. The morenista contest has closed in the final stretch between two applicants: Ebrard, who has been placed in second place by most of the measurements, and the former head of government of the capital Claudia Sheinbaum, leader in the pools.

Ebrard said in his meeting that it was necessary to take care of Morena’s internal process because he and his collaborators fought to make it minimally equitable. The former foreign minister cited the example that it was thanks to that fight that it was established as a requirement that applicants had to resign from their public positions in order to participate in the survey. Another of his achievements was that the popular will was collected through an electoral ballot, and that a single question in the questionnaire —that of who the people prefer as a candidate or candidate— was the decisive one.

The complaints by Ebrard and his representatives about alleged irregularities have gone through the Morenista process for months. Both he and his spokespersons, malu Mícher and Martha Delgado, have denounced the intervention of public officials in the contest to favor Sheinbaum and have exposed the enormous expense of the applicant in painting fences and placing billboards. Recently, Mícher protested the choice of two polling firms —Buendía and Demotecnia— to carry out the “mirror” surveys (according to the position of the spokespersons, these companies are very favorable to the aspirations of the former president of the capital).

Ebrard took the opportunity to criticize the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, who in previous days has maintained that the incidents in the survey have been marginal. The former foreign minister said that he does not know “in what world” Delgado lives, since Ebrard’s team considers them rather serious, according to the sources. The distance between the two politicians has been manifest. Ebrard and Delgado were once close, when the former was the capital’s head of government (2006-2012) and the latter served as its finance minister.

Some collaborators of the former chancellor took the floor in the trap to take stock of the Morenista inmate and report the incidents of the survey. They made Ebrard notice that they will continue by his side regardless of the result. Enthusiasts yelled “President!” several times, and also “You’re not alone!” Ebrard thanked everyone for his support and collaboration. The message from the former secretary, who has been a member of López Obrador’s side for almost 25 years, was not one of defeat, despite the manifest adversities that hindered his march to the National Palace. They were key hours for the party in which he is a member, but also decisive for the course of his own life project. What he does after the official announcement of results this Wednesday is part of a new chapter that he, the author, has not rushed to write.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present of this country