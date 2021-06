Candidate Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election in Iran in the first round, with 62 percent of the vote, according to official preliminary results announced Saturday.

The head of the Elections Committee, Jamal Araf, said during a press conference that Raisi (60 years old) received “more than 17.8 million” votes out of 28.6 million votes cast, noting that more than 59.3 million Iranians were invited to participate in the elections. polling.