The Iranian president met his Chinese counterpart on the same day he arrived in the Asian giant on a three-day mission. Already trading partners and strong opposition to US power seek to deepen ties. According to Xi’s office. Raisi’s trip comes against a background where Tehran is accused of supplying drones to Russia and when nuclear deal talks are at a standstill.

This Tuesday, February 14, the presidents of China and Iran met in Beijing, on the first of the three days that Ebrahim Raisi will remain in the Asian giant.

The meeting, seen out of the corner of the eye by the West, had the objective of strengthening the ties between two objectives of the United States in a growing framework of tension that includes the -for now- failed nuclear pact, the findings of Chinese spy balloons and the contribution of both nations in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping commented on the minutiae of the conclave through a statement that was broadcast on state television. In it, he urged that Tehran’s nuclear problem be resolved promptly and diplomatically, which has been paralyzed for weeks and is the reason for harsh economic sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

In addition, Beijing exposed its support to safeguard Iranian autonomy and interests; and stressed that they will continue with a “constructive” participation in the negotiations of the pact called JCPOA, which includes China, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the United States.

Xi criticized Washington’s stance, which he said led to problems during Donald Trump’s tenure after it unilaterally withdrew from the deal to re-impose harsh economic penalties.







For its part, although Iran did not give details about the summit between presidents, a few days ago an editorial by Raisi published in a Chinese state medium had attributed great responsibility for international insecurity to the “unfair” and “violent” sanctions of the countries. Westerners led by the United States.

However, both Raisi in that text and Xi this Tuesday confirmed that bilateral ties will be strengthened despite the international context. “China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership,” Xi said.

Such cooperation, which is already established since Beijing is one of Tehran’s top trading partners, includes deepening ties in trade, agriculture, industry and infrastructure.

Since last year, an implementation phase of a 25-year deal has been in place in which China pledged to invest billions of dollars in Iran’s oil sector in exchange for petrochemical supplies and products.

For Western countries, Iran and China make up a nuisance around the war that Russia is launching in Ukraine. Tehran was accused of supplying drones to Moscow, something that was denied by the authorities.

While the ties between these three countries are functional to overcome the sanctions imposed by the international community.

With AP and Reuters